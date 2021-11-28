Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ANZFF opened at $1.04 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Ltd. engages in the transportation of passengers and cargo on an integrated network of scheduled airline services. It also provides engineering and maintenance services. The company was founded on April 26, 1940 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

