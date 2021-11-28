Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ANZFF opened at $1.04 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.
About Air New Zealand
