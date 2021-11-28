Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes Purchases 1,374 Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) Stock

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes acquired 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, with a total value of £8,999.70 ($11,758.17).

Shares of AQX stock opened at GBX 645 ($8.43) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.39 million and a PE ratio of 100.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 674.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 672.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Aquis Exchange PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 435 ($5.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 733 ($9.58).

Get Aquis Exchange alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Aquis Exchange in a research note on Friday.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.