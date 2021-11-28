Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $878.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to post sales of $878.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $801.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $926.65 million. Albemarle reported sales of $879.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.15.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $3,623,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 10.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Albemarle by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $266.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.65. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $130.76 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.19, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

