Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Lowered to C$57.00 at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities set a C$58.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.20.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$46.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. The stock has a market cap of C$49.53 billion and a PE ratio of 14.97. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$52.42.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

