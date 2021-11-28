Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,856.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,861.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,713.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.