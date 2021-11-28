Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of PINE opened at $18.05 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $204.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 211,497 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 385,018 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 73,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 70,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

