Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of PINE opened at $18.05 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $204.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 211,497 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 385,018 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 73,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 70,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.