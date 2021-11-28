Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.25

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 5305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

