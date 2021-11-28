Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,603 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.12% of Alta Equipment Group worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth $250,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 201,609 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth $153,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $491.59 million, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $102,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $692,176. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.