American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Stock Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.89% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after buying an additional 498,304 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,019,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 179,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 138,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,744 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

