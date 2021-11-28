Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Amgen by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

AMGN opened at $201.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.