Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $234.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,286,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 145,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 2,184,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

