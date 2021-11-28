Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRS. Cowen began coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amyris by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 945.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,392 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,981,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.43. Amyris has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

