Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $194.00 at Morgan Stanley

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $194.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.48.

ADI opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.07. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

