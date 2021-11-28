Analysts Anticipate American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Announce $2.98 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to announce $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.02. American Financial Group reported earnings of $3.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,432 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 114.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 118,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 63,440 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 382.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG opened at $139.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.09. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

