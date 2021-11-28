Analysts Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.27 Million

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post sales of $30.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.03 million. American Software posted sales of $27.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $122.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $122.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $131.17 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $133.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,053 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSWA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. 100,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. American Software has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $769.62 million, a P/E ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

