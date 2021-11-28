Analysts Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce $260.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $258.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.10 million. Bentley Systems reported sales of $219.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $956.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $951.70 million to $960.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

In other news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.64, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

