Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,351 shares of company stock worth $16,970,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,901. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

