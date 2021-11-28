Analysts Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report sales of $454.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $436.40 million and the highest is $472.20 million. ePlus reported sales of $427.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $458.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.20 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ePlus stock traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.03. 36,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,754. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. ePlus has a 1 year low of $81.68 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $412,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,650 shares of company stock worth $1,433,154. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 487,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,285,000 after acquiring an additional 118,004 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 340,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,968,000 after acquiring an additional 106,190 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 43,815 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

