Analysts Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Announce -$2.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.27) and the highest is ($1.80). Hawaiian posted earnings of ($3.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($8.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($7.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,315,000. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,234,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,631,000 after buying an additional 463,859 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after buying an additional 388,267 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HA traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,444. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $935.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

