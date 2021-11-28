Analysts Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.61). Vapotherm reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO remained flat at $$21.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 97,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $547.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of -1.34. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.

In other Vapotherm news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $54,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,996 shares of company stock valued at $134,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

