Analysts Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report $469.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $472.00 million and the lowest is $464.70 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $246.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.09.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $10.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,699. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.69. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $169.20 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after acquiring an additional 30,426 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after acquiring an additional 117,742 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

