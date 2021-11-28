Analysts Expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. Burning Rock Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNR. Cowen began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. 26.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNR opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of -1.79.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

