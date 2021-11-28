Analysts Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.39). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.61.

In other news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,734 shares of company stock worth $6,087,760 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

