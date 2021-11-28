Analysts Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 680.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after buying an additional 3,123,293 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 60.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 511,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after buying an additional 193,073 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $30.22. 1,905,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.