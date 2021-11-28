Analysts Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Post $2.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will report $2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the lowest is $2.70. Motorola Solutions reported earnings of $2.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.48 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $253.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.18. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $163.16 and a one year high of $261.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,314,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,540,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

