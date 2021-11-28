Analysts Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.19). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

NBRV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 449,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,734. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $453.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.48.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares in the company, valued at $256,368.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 755,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

