Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to post sales of $330.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $334.33 million and the lowest is $328.50 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $304.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $97.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $53.86 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,683,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,329 shares of company stock worth $15,719,859. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after buying an additional 585,305 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after buying an additional 486,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after buying an additional 415,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,927,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.