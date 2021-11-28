Analysts Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will post sales of $464.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $484.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.70 million. PTC posted sales of $429.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.94. 619,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. PTC has a twelve month low of $105.51 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average of $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of PTC by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.