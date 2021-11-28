Analysts Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Brokerages expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $7.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROLL. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

Shares of ROLL opened at $200.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.