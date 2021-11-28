Analysts Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $7.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROLL. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

Shares of ROLL opened at $200.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

