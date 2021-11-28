Analysts Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.33. Verizon Communications posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

VZ opened at $51.80 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $207,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 223,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

