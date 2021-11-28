Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report $2.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $11.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $131.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.60. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $830,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,236 shares of company stock worth $8,530,265. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,275,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

