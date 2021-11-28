Analysts Set Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Price Target at C$19.43

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALS shares. Raymond James set a C$20.00 target price on Altius Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian downgraded Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$15.42 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$10.87 and a 12-month high of C$19.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$637.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

