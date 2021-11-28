Analysts Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Price Target at $61.14

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCE. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $50.57. 834,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,939. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BCE will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.7047 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

