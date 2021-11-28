Analysts Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) PT at $71.75

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 580,861 shares of company stock valued at $38,013,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.41. Capri has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

