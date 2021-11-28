Analysts Set DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) PT at €18.83

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.83 ($21.40).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($26.88) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Friday, November 12th.

DIC traded down €0.37 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €14.54 ($16.52). 154,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,861. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of €12.02 ($13.66) and a 52-week high of €16.84 ($19.14). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

