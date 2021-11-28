Analysts Set Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) PT at C$110.81

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$110.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total value of C$784,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,844 shares in the company, valued at C$4,026,844.80. Insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,980 over the last quarter.

Shares of EQB traded down C$0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$80.50. 49,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,767. The firm has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$47.26 and a 12-month high of C$84.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$108.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$131.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

