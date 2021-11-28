Analysts Set Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target at $14.79

Shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Holley alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $51,781,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $19,093,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Holley during the 2nd quarter worth $7,547,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $4,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.