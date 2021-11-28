Analysts Set Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Target Price at $55.33

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 17,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $428,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $75,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,178 shares of company stock worth $2,471,119 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,745,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,405,000 after purchasing an additional 55,186 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,464,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,910,000 after purchasing an additional 358,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,096,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,698,000 after purchasing an additional 710,331 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNTV opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.27. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.18.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

