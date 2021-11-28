Analysts Set Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) PT at GBX 2,094.17

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, insider Philip Yea bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,773 ($23.16) per share, with a total value of £88,650 ($115,821.79). Also, insider Svein Richard Brandtzaeg bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,811 ($23.66) per share, for a total transaction of £22,637.50 ($29,576.04). Insiders have acquired a total of 6,273 shares of company stock worth $11,172,351 over the last three months.

LON MNDI traded down GBX 70 ($0.91) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,746.50 ($22.82). The company had a trading volume of 1,240,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,078. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62. Mondi has a 1-year low of GBX 1,654 ($21.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,815.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,221.95.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

