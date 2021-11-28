Analysts Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) PT at $64.36

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.36.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,677 shares of company stock worth $2,675,360 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,506. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 2.31.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
