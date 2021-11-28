Analysts Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) PT at $64.36

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,677 shares of company stock worth $2,675,360 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after buying an additional 826,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after buying an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after buying an additional 538,063 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after buying an additional 470,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after buying an additional 452,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,506. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

