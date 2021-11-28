Analysts Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) PT at $38.89

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.82.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of URBN stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,123. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
