Analysts Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) PT at $38.89

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,175 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 800,221 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,006,000 after acquiring an additional 678,850 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 571,551 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URBN stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,123. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.