Analysts Set Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Price Target at $21.25

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 5,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 221,970 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $775.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.43%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

