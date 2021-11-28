Analyzing Ecoark (ZEST) and The Competition

Ecoark (NASDAQ: ZEST) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ecoark to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -52.21% -54.24% -28.34% Ecoark Competitors -31.94% -50.04% 5.42%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ecoark and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecoark Competitors 2133 10673 15417 541 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 21.57%. Given Ecoark’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ecoark has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecoark and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $15.56 million -$20.89 million -5.59 Ecoark Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -3.85

Ecoark’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ecoark. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Ecoark has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark’s competitors have a beta of 0.63, meaning that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ecoark competitors beat Ecoark on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Ecoark Company Profile

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

