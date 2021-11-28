Apollon Limassol Price Tops $3.06 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 27th. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $768,449.79 and approximately $177,114.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for about $3.06 or 0.00005637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.10 or 0.00197331 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.85 or 0.00769891 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00069738 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,178 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

