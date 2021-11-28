Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $95 million-$95.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.15 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.750-$-0.730 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.43.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $74.31. 299,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,280. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 1.73. Appian has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.08 per share, with a total value of $30,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

