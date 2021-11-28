Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 13.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $7,100,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 99,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,177,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $6,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $156.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.13. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

