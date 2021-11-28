Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $156.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.