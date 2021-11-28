Appleton Partners Inc. MA Invests $202,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $160.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $168.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.