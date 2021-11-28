Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases Shares of 3,837 ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.13% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 124.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LRGE stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03.

