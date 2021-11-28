Appleton Partners Inc. MA Takes $216,000 Position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.13% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 124.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period.

LRGE opened at $61.02 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03.

